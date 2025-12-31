The Nature Beat

7d

I agree with your observations about executive salaries. I'm not sure about your criticism of Casey Trees, though. Yes, they have a lot of assets, but that doesn't mean they have a lot of cash flow. They own a very large property in Virginia which probably accounts for much/most of those "assets" (and which is actually a financial cost to own and maintain/operate). It also looks like they might have an endowment or something like that, which honestly seems like a really good use of money to me and gives important financial stability and flexibility to a nonprofit.

Have you ever served on the board of a nonprofit? I think you would learn a lot about what it's like to manage a nonprofit budget and how hard it is to maintain cash flow. I have learned so much on the board of Rich Earth Institute. For example, if you look at their 990s it looks like their revenue almost doubled in 2024. But that was because they were the lead on a big grant, and most of that increased revenue was for subawardees on the grant. So yes, 990s can help but they can also be misleading if you don't know the whole story (By the way, you should check out the Rich Earth Institute's executive compensation!)

7d

This framing of 990s as a donor empowerment tool is spot-on. I started checking executive comp after discovering a conservation group I was supporting had multiple execs pulling $600K+ while constantly fundraising. The transparency is there but most donors dunno to look for it. What gets me is the arms race dynamic where nonprofits justify bloated salaries to 'compete for talent' but then those same execs turn around and ask working people making a fraction of that to chip in $50.

