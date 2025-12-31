This is an update of a post I sent out exactly a year ago. I hope it may help those still deciding where to direct those year-end donations!

I’m guessing that you, like me, are inundated with year-end fundraising appeals right now. I always find it amusing when nonprofit executives earning multiple times my salary ask for my money. Maybe I should be asking them for donations!

How do I know how much these executives earn? Most nonprofits in the U.S. are required to publicly file a 990 form that lists, among other things, salaries of top-earning employees and board members. Finding these forms is easy: Just type an organization’s name and “990” into a search engine.

Based on the latest publicly available 990s, here are the top salaries paid by a few of the organizations that have solicited me for donations:

National Geographic Society: $2,039,099 (a 51% increase from the CEO’s 2023 salary of $1,351,593!)

Salk Institute: $761,691*

Nature Conservancy: $871,668

Planned Parenthood: $552,123*

World Resources Institute: $622,261

Wikimedia Foundation: $472,629*

Project Drawdown: $417,968*

GiveDirectly: $416,111

American Forests: $348,410*

*To give credit where due, these organizations reduced their top salaries from 2023 to 2024, though not by very much.

No doubt, most — perhaps all — of these organizations do good, important work. And these are far from the highest salaries in the nonprofit/charity world. Charity Watch has a list of nonprofit compensation packages of $1 million or more.

My personal award for shameless solicitation, for the second straight year, goes to St. Jude. While regular people like you and me are forced to spend our time swatting away their heart-wrenching appeals at the gas station and grocery store, their latest 990 lists 11 employees earning more than $800,000, including an eye-watering $2,368,582 for their President/CEO. I struggle to understand how anyone could in good conscience pocket that sum while working for a charitable organization that raises money by manipulating the emotions of the public. But I digress.

Executives and other leaders do take on more responsibility and headaches than the average employee, and I’m not against them being compensated accordingly. And of course, for-profit company executives can earn far more than any nonprofit leader. But to my mind, there’s something uniquely morally problematic about working for a tax-exempt organization that funds itself with appeals to our compassion and morality while accepting a salary that far exceeds what anyone needs to live comfortably and securely — a salary that, frankly, puts someone into the economic elite. If nonprofit leaders truly believed their own fundraising appeals, why wouldn’t they start by reducing their own pay to an amount that’s enough to live comfortably if not luxuriously anywhere in America (let’s say $300,000 for argument’s sake) and giving the difference back to their organization?

These questions have been on my mind for a while, and I may write more about this at some point. But given that this is the last day to make donations in the 2025 tax year, and some of you may be looking for good places to donate, I want to instead highlight a few smaller organizations doing important, on-the-ground work. As far as my own giving is concerned, I’ve concluded that it makes sense to donate to organizations that pay salaries in the same range as my own and where I feel like my modest donations might make a concrete difference. (I also try to avoid conflicts of interest by not donating to organizations I might cover at some point, which are mainly large national and international organizations.)

Here are a few groups I’ve given to either this year or in past years:

Ward 8 Woods

A small but mighty organization focused on drawing attention to and caring for urban forests in the poorest parts of DC (and recently also Prince George’s County, Maryland, where I live). I wrote about them in 2020.

Anacostia Watershed Society

A long-standing nonprofit dedicated to the Anacostia River, often described as DC’s “forgotten river,” which flows near my house. I’m especially impressed with AWS’s efforts to restore mussels and wild rice.

Potomac Appalachian Trail Club

PATC volunteers maintain some 40 cabins along with a section of the Appalachian Trail as well as many other trails in the Mid-Atlantic. I’ve met PATC volunteers while staying in their cabins, and they are truly the salt of the earth. Some have cared for the same trail or cabin for decades!

Joe’s Movement Emporium

A wonderful arts and cultural organization and community hub in Mount Rainier, Maryland, where I live.

A local organization that has sent me dozens of fundraising appeals, but that I have chosen not to give to, is Casey Trees. Casey plants trees in DC and, to a limited extent, neighboring counties like mine. It seems to be highly regarded among DC-area environmental types, though it’s currently embroiled in a labor dispute with its staff. Casey’s executive salaries are not extravagant, but their 990 lists nearly $200 million in assets. I have often questioned why an organization with so much in the bank and a relatively limited mission feels the need to hit up people like me for even more money. This kind of example demonstrates how public financial reporting can help people of limited resources (i.e. pretty much all of us) determine which organizations truly need money and which merely want more of it — and hopefully make more effective donations.

Even though my work is mainly in the science / environment / nature space, I believe that the ongoing assault on abortion and reproductive rights is among the worst injustices we face in America right now. I’ve given to the Kentucky Health Justice Network (even though I live in Maryland, which strongly supports abortion rights, I’m originally from Kentucky, one of many states that force women to travel out of state for abortion care), and the DC Abortion Fund. Not related to abortion rights specifically, I’ve also donated to local faith-based organizations Interfaith Action for Human Rights and Anne’s Place. And this year I’ve made small donations to the Prince George’s County Immigrant Rights Collective to support local families affected by Trump’s immigration crackdown.

I admit I am less familiar with the day-to-day work of these organizations than with the environmental groups listed above, and I’m interested to learn about other organizations doing good, on-the-ground work in these spaces.

Naturally, I’m also a big believer in supporting media organizations, which are hardly thriving or overpaying their staff these days. Besides longstanding subscriptions to the New Yorker, New York Times and Washington Post, I’ve supported The 51st, WAMU, the Chesapeake Bay Journal, which does fantastic coverage of the environment of the Chesapeake Bay region, and Heated, a one-woman climate reporting powerhouse.

Needless to say, this is an idiosyncratic and highly non-exhaustive list. If you know of organizations you would add to it, please feel free to share in the comments.

I will close by adding that money is not the only (or even the most important) way to give, and perhaps the ease of clicking a few buttons and entering a credit card number has pulled us away from doing the harder work of showing up in person and putting our hands to work building a better world. Fortunately or not, the state of today’s world affords us infinite opportunity to do that hands-on work. Lately I have found it most meaningful to work at the community level, leading a wintertime effort to prune our street trees, picking up litter and organizing efforts to beautify our public spaces.

Among my other resolutions for 2026: Write more here.

Happy New Year and see you again soon.