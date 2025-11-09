Me and a tree

For the past 10 or so years, I’ve led walks in the DC area to teach people the basics of tree identification. Once I even wrote about it for the New York Times.

I haven’t organized many walks over the past couple years, but I’m starting them up again, and the next one will be on Saturday, November 15. If you live in the area or are passing through, you’re invited to join!

I love looking at trees for many reasons detailed in my Times piece, but I’ve had some newer thoughts, too. Learning how to recognize trees — or any normally overlooked aspect of one’s environment (rocks, birds, building styles) — is a superpower. It allows you to turn a mundane, boring walk or drive, or dead time standing around waiting for a bus, into a thrilling adventure. Thrilling enough, perhaps, that you’ll be able to keep your phone in your pocket.

About a year ago, I read Jenny Odell’s book How to Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy and learned about the concept of bioregionalism, as articulated by the late environmental writer Peter Berg, who used to lead nature walks in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Berg, per Wikipedia, defined a bioregion as “a geographic area defined by natural characteristics, including watersheds, landforms, soils, geological qualities, native plants and animals, climate, and weather...[which] includes human beings as a species in the interplay of these natural characteristics.”

Even before reading Odell’s book (which I highly recommend), I was toying with similar thoughts. For example, what if instead of saying I live in Maryland or the DC area, I tell people I live in the Anacostia watershed of the Potomac watershed of the Chesapeake Bay watershed of the Atlantic Ocean watershed? Or for a more land-based bioregional identity, how about introducing myself as hailing from the Great Eastern North American temperate forest?

I now realize I had stumbled upon an idea that had emerged and flourished in an earlier time and place — and one that’s perhaps ripe for.

To be sure, identifying oneself bioregionally feels a bit awkward and unnatural. We’re used to defining ourselves in human terms, with concepts such as watersheds, soil types and landforms receding to the background of our consciousness most of the time. But with practice, we can start to expand our self-conception and situate ourselves not just within arbitrary lines on a map or grids of asphalt and concrete, but within the forms and features of the natural world.

So on Saturday’s walk we’ll ID trees, of course, but we’ll also practice thinking bioregionally.

The last thing I’ll say by way of advertisement is that the location for this walk is particularly interesting for developing a bioregional identity. Rock Creek Park, despite being an urban park, is a great exemplar of the temperate deciduous forest that grows throughout much of the eastern United States — the most biodiverse temperate forest in the world. The park, having been protected for more than 125 years, packs a huge tree and plant diversity into a small area. On the walk, we’ll also have a chance to investigate how two different native trees - chestnut and ash - are recovering from devastating invasive pests.

I hope to see some of you there!

Details for the walk

Location: South end of the Rock Creek Tennis Center parking lot

Date: Saturday, November 15

Time: 1:00 to 2:30 pm (with possible extension if people want to keep going)

What to bring: Comfortable, weather-appropriate clothes and shoes; optionally, binoculars, hand lenses, field guides; water and snacks

The walk will be easy and slow. It will involve some walking on unpaved, mostly flat trails and a tiny amount of off-trail hiking to see two rare surviving American chestnut trees.

The walk will be held in light rain but postponed if there’s heavy rain or other inclement weather (seemingly unlikely, given the current forecast)

There is no cost or registration for this walk. Feel free to forward it to others who may be interested. No prior tree knowledge needed; kids welcome!

RSVP not necessary. But if you plan to come, letting me know can help with planning, and I can let you know about any last-minute changes. And feel free to write with any questions: gpopkin@gmail.com