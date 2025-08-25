The Nature Beat

The Nature Beat

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brandon Keim's avatar
Brandon Keim
5d

Thanks for the great review, Gabe.

It sounds like the book didn't talk much about questions of employment and income? This is one of my gripes with the ecomodernist cheerleading of land-sparing industrial ag efficiency: It largely ignores the economic and social consequences of that model, which in the US has resulted in a massive loss of farm livelihoods and the insecurity of many farmers who remain.

And it also sounds like the matter of zoonotic disease didn't come up, either? Novel influenzas—and the millions of people they kill—are the inevitable result of intensive animal production, but one never hears that factored into deliberations about diet. I wish more food writers acknowledged that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Gabe Popkin
Gabrielle's avatar
Gabrielle
5d

I love your newsletter so much! Out of all the newsletters that hit my inbox, yours is the only one I read every word of. Thanks for making me a more critical thinker when it comes about nature, science, and climate change.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Gabe Popkin
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gabe Popkin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture