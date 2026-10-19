In brief:

I’ll be leading free tree walks in the Washington, DC area on Saturday, October 31 and Sunday, November 1.

See below for details. If you want to come on a walk, email me to register.

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You too could get to know this very large tree!

The reds and yellows creeping into the canopy means we’re entering the most beautiful time of year here in the Mid-Atlantic. OK sure, spring gives fall a run for its money. And maybe come next April, I’ll have forgotten all about fall and be singing the praises of spring. Given that nature itself is so fickle, I reserve the right for my feelings about nature to be fickle too. But right now, I’m all about fall.

A friend asked me the other day, while we were walking through the Harvard Arboretum, why do you find trees so interesting? I stumbled to answer, rather embarrassingly given that I’ve spent a large part of my career writing about trees and teaching people about trees.

The answer I eventually came up with is this: Trees are dynamic. They change dramatically — not just from decade to decade, but season to season. Here in the temperate world, a deciduous tree puts on four extravagant, and extravagantly different, costumes each year: naked in winter, flowers in spring, green leaves in summer and red, golden or brown leaves in fall. It also carpets the ground below three times over: first in flowers, then in seeds and finally in leaves.

What metamorphoses did you and I undergo in the past year? We probably zoomed off to a hundred engagements that felt urgent at the time but left us mostly unchanged. We donned different clothes, perhaps shaved and got a haircut or two, but beyond that, our bodies stayed pretty much the same, hopefully.

So the next time you hear someone say, trees are boring because they just stand there, you can reply, you and I are boring because we look pretty much the same throughout the year.

With that said, the rest of this post will be of most interest and use to readers who live in or around DC, or who may be coming through two weekends from now.



Come learn about trees with me!

Fall is not just my favorite season; it’s my favorite time to invite people out to the woods to learn about trees. The weather is usually great — crisp, clear and dry — the colors are bold and bright and there’s just something special about taking a nice, long forest bath right before things go dormant for winter.

This fall I’m excited to explore two semi-off-the-beaten-path gems of the eastern part of the DC area. These places are home to some outstanding trees and biodiversity, yet they get a fraction of the foot traffic or recognition of Rock Creek Park or Great Falls. And both are easily reached by bike or public transit.

The first walk will be in Fort Bunker Hill Park in DC’s Brookland neighborhood, one of the Fort Circle parks marking sites used to fortify the nations’s capital during the Civil War. Having escaped development, this park now hosts an impressive variety of big trees on a compact city block, including some rare specimens. It has a nice looping trail we can use to explore. For a couple hours, we’ll feel like we’ve escaped the urban jungle despite having hardly gone anywhere!

The second walk will be along the Northwest Branch of the Anacostia River, DC’s “forgotten river.” Just outside the District in Hyattsville, Maryland, this suburban oasis features lots of large and interesting trees, including one true giant, pictured above. Ospreys, bald eagles and herons soar above the water, while woodpeckers and owls prowl the woods. (Sadly we will probably not see the owls, though we may hear them.)

While these walks will, as always, focus on developing basic tree ID skills, I also want to explore a broader question that’s been on my mind lately: What would it mean to think of ourselves as residents of the eastern temperate forest bioregion, rather than the Washington, DC area? Could identifying ourselves bioregionally rather than politically help us deepen, and perhaps start to heal, our relationship to the natural world?

If any of this sounds intriguing, read on for details and how to register. I hope you can join me on one of these explorations!

Walk #1: Fort Bunker Hill Park in Brookland

Date/time: Saturday, October 31, 1 - 3 pm

Meeting point: Small picnic area at the southeast corner of the park, corner of Otis and 14th Streets Northeast. Map here

Getting there: 10-minute walk from Brookland Metro; abundant street parking and easily reached by bike

Difficulty: There will be a small amount of hiking on trails, including a short uphill.

What to bring: Water, layers, good walking shoes. Optional: snacks, binoculars, field guide, phone for plant ID

Walk #2: Northwest Branch in Hyattsville, MD

Date/time: Sunday, November 1, 10 am - noon

Meeting point: Parking lot next to 38th Avenue Neighborhood Park playground. Map here

Getting there: C41 and P43 buses; abundant parking and easily reached by bike along the Northwest Branch trail

Difficulty: Mostly flat walking on pavement or grass; possibly a short hike on unpaved trails. No significant hills.

What to bring: Water, layers, good walking shoes. Optional: snacks, binoculars, field guide, phone for plant ID

Registration: These walks are free, but please email me if you plan to come and if you’ll be bringing any guests.

Weather note: Both walks will proceed in light rain. In case of heavy rain, I will try to find alternate date(s). Register to stay up to date.

And lastly a request: Please help spread the word by forwarding this email to anyone you know who might be interested.

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