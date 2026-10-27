First, a quick reminder for those in the DC area: there are still a few spots left for my tree tours this coming Saturday and Sunday! See my previous post for details and instructions on how to register.

Is any landscape as commonly mythologized and widely misunderstood as the old-growth forest? In these places we can imagine seeing nature at its most expressive and untamed — a vestige of a lost Arcadia from before Europeans and their saws laid waste to a continent’s worth of trees. But when we look closer, as I did on a recent trip to one of America’s great forests, we may find our preconceptions vanishing like a mirage. What emerges instead is perhaps even more powerful and profound.

A contested landscape

To start, what even is an old-growth forest? Environmentalists, government agencies, journalists and others apply the term liberally to designate forested landscapes as ancient, undisturbed or especially valuable. Try to pin down a definition, however, and the concept becomes surprisingly slippery. The Old-Growth Forest Network, probably the nation’s most prominent organization dedicated to old forests, writes that “The Network does not rely on any specific definition to define old-growth, and no widely accepted definition exists.” The National Park Service, despite overseeing many of the country’s oldest forests, similarly throws up its hands, writing, “An old-growth forest is something foresters will say they’ll know when they see it. Yet when asked to create a formal definition, many find it impossible.”

Even whether old-growth forests as we commonly conceive of them exist is contested. Environmentalists and journalists readily deploy adjectives such as “pristine” and “untouched” to describe forests that were in fact profoundly shaped by indigenous people. One expert I spoke with called the entire idea of a cathedral-like old-growth forest full of tall trees a “settler-colonialist construct.”

In 2023, as I reported in Science, the Biden administration tried to formalize a scientific definition of “old-growth forest.” This necessarily technically complex effort swept in many forests, such as the extensive pine-juniper woodlands of the Southwest, that do not align with our typical (romanticized) concept of old-growth. While admirable in its attempt to be objective, I suspect the Biden effort had little impact either on the public or on the management of forests.

The Trump administration, shocking no one, has shown little interest in preserving old forests and instead promotes logging in areas such as Alaska’s Tongass National Forest. But I doubt many of these forests will see chainsaws any time soon. Today’s timber industry can far more easily, and with far less controversy, meet its needs from the vast, fast-growing tree plantations of the Southeast and Northwest. Moreover, as the New York Times recently reported, the industry is in a slump and no one is bidding on commercial logging opportunities the administration has opened up.

I had my own chance to muse on the multiple meanings of old-growth during a recent trip to Olympic National Park, which hosts one of the oldest and most magnificent forests in the lower 48. For three days, my partner and I hiked in the Quinault River valley through miles of moss- and lichen-draped, half-millennium-old trees with trunks soaring toward the heavens — the original skyscrapers.

Unsurprisingly, while walking among such majestic creatures, I had thoughts. And feelings. Even for a hardened nature journalist who has spent years attempting to de-mythologize forests, the trip revealed how much I didn’t know about these places — and bowled me over with no small amount of awe.

Yet I also came to realize that while we may look to these forests to solve our modern environmental problems, many of these supposed solutions turn out to be, at least partly, chimeras. Perhaps in our focus on biophysical and ecological metrics, we have, to deploy a cliché, missed the forest for the trees. The old-growth forest’s true relevance to our modern lives may instead come from its emotional and even spiritual power — factors that are harder to quantify, and to write about.

Here are some lessons from the forest.

A forest with surprisingly few trees

A forest is a place where trees grow. So it seems natural that an old forest would have more trees than a young one. To my surprise, we found the opposite: The old-growth forest was strikingly sparse. Relatively few large, widely separated trees towered over a lush understory of ferns, shrubs and other plants.

It’s not like lots of trees don’t try to live side by side in the rainforest. When a big tree falls and opens a gap where sunlight can reach the ground, dense gardens of seedlings quickly sprout. But nearly all of these seedlings are doomed to a truncated life. In a short informational article, the park service reports that only one in 10,000 seedlings will survive to maturity — a rather brutal culling.

A soaring Douglas-fir, one of the OG skyscrapers, dominating its surroundings.

Used to the crowded second-growth forests of the East, I needed to adjust to the relative emptiness of the Olympic forest. We easterners may feel that some of our forests are “old,” but few are much more than a century in age. Even in rare spots that escaped loggers, storms that regularly pummel the eastern seaboard limit the age of most trees. Waves of insects and diseases have also taken their toll. As a result, most of us have little experience of what it’s like to be in a truly old forest.

The Pacific Northwest, by contrast, has a more beneficent climate than almost any other region on Earth, with abundant rain, moderate temperatures and fewer strong storms. For whatever reason, it has also largely escaped the pest outbreaks that have devastated eastern trees. Its forests are dominated by conifers; most long-lived tree species are conifers. This unique combination of advantages has produced something that defies our expectations and expands our notions of what a forest can be.

A place where death creates life

Another striking feature of the old-growth forest is the immense volume of dead wood. Huge trunks litter the ground, as though God had carelessly spilled a box of grotesquely oversized matchsticks. Crisscrossing each other, the trunks form a network of linear paths that, in some places, can be used to traverse the forest’s lumpy ground. Meanwhile, massive snags — standing dead trees that can be well over a hundred feet tall — loom ominously, their bark-stripped wood bleached by the sun.

Death in the forest is a fact of life. But far from being an endpoint, a fallen tree gets a second life as a place where new trees grow: a tree nursery. “Nurse logs” are found in eastern forests too, but the temperate, perpetually wet Olympic rainforest has far more than anywhere I’ve been. Recently fallen nurse logs teem with bright green gardens of tiny hemlock and spruce seedlings. Older logs, partly decayed, host smaller coteries of adolescent trees.

I knew about, and have written about, nurse logs. But this time, something new caught my eye. I noticed that the arrangement of living trees in the forest was not random, as I would have naïvely assumed. Instead, two, three or more trees would nearly always grow in a line, almost as if planted.

A curiously linear arrangement of trees

Looking closer, I realized that nearly every tree in the forest was growing from a nurse log. This was less obvious when logs had been decomposing for some time, but close inspection revealed that the long linear humps of soil from which middle-aged trees were growing were in fact long-ago-fallen trees. Almost never, it seemed, does a seed fall directly into soil, germinate and give rise to a new tree. The park service confirms my impression, reporting that 96 percent of spruce and hemlock seedlings in the Olympic rainforest germinate on nurse logs.

The moral seemed clear: In the forest, death creates the condition for life. My thoughts turned to the human world, where we seem to struggle with this concept. Tech oligarchs and a growing quasi-medical industry obsess over longevity and beating death, while geriatric politicians refuse to leave the stage. While we humans do not literally sprout on each other’s corpses, we do metaphorically need openings to grow and thrive. I think most of us intuitively sense that there is something perverse about denying aging and death, but it can be hard to argue persuasively in the face of technology and capitalism — and, legitimately, fear — that people should calmly accept senescence and mortality.

The forest makes the argument more forcefully: Without death, there can be no life.

A forest that may not be as old as it looks

Walking through the conifer-dominated Olympic forest, with hundred-foot trees dwarfing ferns as tall as me, I repeatedly had the thought that I was traversing an ancient landscape — perhaps as close as I could come to the feeling of walking through a landscape that would have felt familiar to the dinosaurs.

But it turns out that this was my mind believing what it wanted to believe. Ten millennia ago, most of the Olympic Peninsula was encased in ice or tundra; the Ice Age glaciers’ last remnants now cling to the park’s peaks. Trees came in starting only 10,000 years ago, making this forest much younger than a tropical rainforest, younger even than some eastern U.S. grasslands. And the mixture of trees we see today, ancient though it may feel, may have fully assembled a mere 3,000 years ago.

Three thousand years, much less 10,000 years, sounds old to us humans, but in geological terms, it’s a blip. Even in tree time, it’s not that much. Given that a Douglas-fir or Sitka spruce can easily live more than 500 years, as confirmed by this giant that had recently fallen across our trail, the modern Olympic rainforest could be considered just six tree generations old.

The legible tree ring count ends at 500, meaning this tree was considerably older than a half-millennium when it fell.

The deceptive youth of old-growth forests cuts both ways. On the positive side of the ledger, it suggests that nature can quickly (in geological terms, at least) assemble high-functioning ecosystems. In an age when we humans have commandeered nearly half of the world’s habitable land to grow food and disrupted landscapes around the globe, this thought provides a degree of comfort.

On the more melancholy side, the fact that even our oldest ecosystems may not be that old seems to thwart our longing to connect with the deep history of our own planet — our home.

A failed fortress for an endangered species

Sadly, Olympic National Park and surrounding forests have become a prime example of the failure of so-called fortress conservation to actually conserve. A few decades ago, logging was severely restricted throughout older forests in the Pacific Northwest, as it had been in the park since the early 1900s. The goal was to save the northern spotted owl, which was rapidly losing habitat. Research had shown that the spotted owl was rare in forests less than 80 years old.

On our hike, my partner and I crossed paths with a technician lugging a bulging backpack full of acoustic recorders. He told us that the recorders rarely pick up spotted owls anymore. Despite some of the most stringent protections ever placed on forests, the species that was supposed to benefit, the spotted owl, has been almost entirely displaced by an aggressive competitor: the barred owl.

Barred owls are native to eastern North America, but the treeless Great Plains historically served as a barrier preventing them from reaching the West Coast. Ironically, they may have reached the West in the 20th century thanks in part to humans’ affinity for trees. Tree-planting programs and fire suppression created a continuous, cross-continental corridor of trees, and barred owls took advantage.

At home in Maryland, I feel excited when I hear a barred owl in the neighborhood. It feels like a sign that we’ve done a decent job of stewarding forests and the species that live in them, even amid intense suburban development.

But the same indicator of habitat quality back East is a harbinger of impending extinction in the West. And the old-growth-ness of the Olympic rainforest has done nothing to stop it. In the early 1990s, the park hosted more than 200 pairs of northern spotted owl. Today it hosts almost none.

An often exaggerated carbon sink

In this era of climate anxiety, it has become commonplace to read that old-growth forests are major “carbon sinks” that can help us rein in global climate change. This claim, though repeated ad nauseam, is misleading at best. To me, and I think to most people, the “sink” metaphor implies that carbon is not just being held by the forest, but actively entering the forest. Sinking into the forest, in other words.

While old forests can continue to add biomass — and therefore carbon — they do so slowly. As they age, forests approach an equilibrium at which carbon loss from death and decomposition balances accumulation from growth. Young forests, which are all growth and little to no death, pack on carbon much faster. This is basic forest science.

Some of the confusion may result from a paper that came out 12 years ago finding that large (and presumably old) trees accumulate carbon faster than younger ones. The paper got a lot of media coverage and is often cited by environmentalists arguing for protecting old forests. But the fact that large individual trees keep putting on weight does not mean the forests they live in do. Recall that to reach an exceptional age, a tree in the Olympic forest must outcompete 9,999 others, all of whom die and release their carbon back to the atmosphere.

What old forests are good at is storing carbon they have accumulated over many years of growth. In this respect, the Olympic forest and others of its kind are one of a kind. “Coastal temperate rainforests in North America produce the largest accumulation of organic (living or once-living) matter on the planet,” the park service writes, “surpassing even the tropical rain forest.”

A few years ago, I asked renowned forest expert Jerry Franklin to calculate the amount of carbon stored in Olympic’s old-growth forests. He came up with a figure of 140 billion pounds, equivalent to a few percent of the carbon emitted by the entire United States in a year. If all that carbon were released — say, in a fire — that would certainly accelerate climate change (albeit still modestly compared to emissions from fossil fuel burning). But the forest is probably adding little new carbon on a year-to-year basis.

One could perhaps argue, well, if the fib that old forests can soak up a lot of carbon dioxide helps generate public support for protecting these forests, maybe the ends justify the means. One could also argue that such a dubious claim could just as easily backfire, given the current administration’s antipathy toward all things climate. More broadly, when people find out they’ve been misled, they can become cynical.

I say we should not give people false hope that forests can save the climate. They are doing their part; now we need to do ours. Mostly, that means burning much less fossil fuel. As far as the global climate in the industrial age is concerned, the fate of forests is now a relatively minor factor.

Diversity: a mixed picture

I knew this from previous sojourns in old-growth forests, but this time it really hit me: Like an aging rock band that plays a few hits over and over, old-growth forests tend to produce a few dominant trees over and over. In Olympic, the set list includes Douglas-fir, Sitka spruce, western redcedar, western hemlock (and perhaps mountain hemlock — I doubt I could distinguish the two), possibly some firs (I’m no good at IDing firs) and a couple of large deciduous species, bigleaf maple and red alder. There are no oaks, no chestnuts, no beeches. No hickories, no ashes, no walnuts. No tulip trees, no sycamores, no elms. To this East-coaster, the forest seemed oddly simplified and repetitive.

I’ve noticed a similar pattern in other old-growth forests such as the California redwoods and the Sylvania Wilderness of Michigan. Given time and lack of disturbance, a few species tend to outcompete the others.

It’s not just the big trees; old-growth understories also tend to repeat a set of tunes. To illustrate the point, Shenandoah National Park, a modestly sized preserve of second-growth eastern temperate forest around one-fifth the size of Olympic, hosts roughly the same number of plant species.

The simple takeaway seems to be this: For maximum local biodiversity, an ecosystem needs some disturbance — probably less than created by a megafire or clearcut, but more than is typically allowed by the fortress conservation model exemplified by the park service. Ecologists call this the “intermediate disturbance hypothesis.”

What causes intermediate disturbance? In normal times, fires, storms and insect outbreaks can clear patches for young trees and shrubs to grow amid older forests. But perhaps no force is as good at intermediately disturbing a landscape as humans. For millennia before industrialization, people increased local biodiversity wherever they went by introducing useful species and clearing small plots of land for farms and gardens.

Unfortunately, at least here in the U.S., we’ve largely lost the cultural knowledge that made us good intermediate disturbers. Today, after an epoch of way too much disturbance during which nearly the entire continent was deforested, we’re seeing the pendulum swing to too little disturbance in many places. In parts of the East, for example, historically low levels of fire and harvest are allowing low-wildlife-value trees such as red maple to displace higher-value trees such as oak and hickory. While the much wetter Olympic rainforest likely rarely burned even in pre-contact times, the area almost certainly experienced more disturbance under indigenous stewardship than it has since the park was created.

So does the Olympic forest’s relative paucity of species diminish its value? It depends on what values you’re after. The food value of this forest is much less than that of the eastern oak-hickory forest, which itself is probably less than a deliberately planted food forest. (That said, it’s worth noting that the rainforest is not a monolith. Several times we emerged from the conifers into something that felt more like a savanna, with grasses growing among widely spaced maple trees. Though we didn’t see any of the park’s famed Roosevelt elk on our hike, I imagined they would congregate in places like this.)

Yet biodiversity per se — the tally of the species that live in a place — does not capture all of what makes a place ecologically valuable, much less the qualities we respond to emotionally. There is a plantation of young trees near my house that may have more species than I saw in the entire Olympic rainforest. But walking through those evenly spaced rows leaves me cold, while walking among the rainforest giants ranks among the most affecting experiences I’ve had in nature.

Clearly, the old-growth forest contains powerful emotional and spiritual qualities that may be beyond the ability of our science to quantify. Zooming out from the particular place, a diversity of forest types across a broad landscape provides lots of niches for wildlife — and for us. The particular human niche that the Olympic forest provides could be described as jaw-droppingly awe-inspiring.

Bottom line: While I would not necessarily want to live on an entire continent of old-growth temperate rainforest, I would also not want to live in a North America without it.

A special place nonetheless

We should not argue for protecting forests by exaggerating their benefits. We certainly should not erase the history of indigenous stewardship to paint a simplistic picture of pristine, untouched forests. I am painfully aware that I, like many others, am in thrall to a notion of old-growth that is perhaps more romantic and ahistorical than scientifically accurate. While the Olympic rainforest certainly looks to the casual observer (aka, me) like a place “untrammeled by man,” indigenous people have long inhabited, hunted and traversed the landscape, even if most of the peninsula’s larger settlements were closer to the coast.

And yet, even as we become aware of our misconceptions, there’s clearly something special about places like Olympic that draws us toward them and almost demands we give them special consideration. Franklin Roosevelt saw that special something when he visited Washington state in 1937 and soon thereafter created Olympic National Park, walling off most of the remaining old-growth from loggers. Journalistic neutrality be damned, I’m glad he did.

I struggle, however, to say exactly why. The old-growth forest didn’t exactly feel like a second home. The trees we hiked among were indifferent to my presence, almost disturbingly so. Unlike the giving forest I live in most of the time, with its accessibly sized trees and cornucopia of food — acorns, walnuts, hickory nuts; persimmons, pawpaws, serviceberries, mulberries, grapes, cherries and more — the old-growth trees felt remote and offered little by way of direct sustenance. The only edible plant I recognized was elderberry, and it wasn’t in season. (Non-native blackberries could be found in abundance along park roadsides and parking lots, but not in the old-growth.) To survive in the rainforest, we were conspicuously dependent on food produced in landscapes that were far from old-growth, transported in plastic and cooked using fossil fuels.

The almost ridiculous contrast in scale between the trees and me heightened the feeling of being out of place. Indeed, given how many monster trunks were strewn about, I wondered more than once whether a tree would crush us as we hiked or slept.

Yet despite, or perhaps because of, the disorientation and fear of death, I felt especially alive. Like Annie Dillard, I felt like a struck bell. Throughout the hike, an (admittedly silly) phrase repeated itself in my head: “one hundred percent happy.” The ever-present, joy-diminishing mental static of “normal life” had quieted.

Though I will probably only ever return to Olympic for short visits, it nevertheless feels extremely important to me that the old-growth forest continue to be there — perhaps as a psychic release valve, a place I know I can escape, even if briefly, the stresses of modernity, and again feel one hundred percent happy.



Shortly after returning home from hiking in the forest, I observed Yom Kippur by fasting and attending synagogue. I wouldn’t normally connect the two activities, which on the surface seem sharply contrasting. One was far away, the other close to home; one was outdoors and wild, the other indoors and domestic.

But it struck me: Just as my intellectual brain struggles to figure out exactly why I’m drawn to spending time in the old-growth forest, it wonders why each year at this time, I feel compelled to sit and stand repeatedly and chant esoteric and often mundane prayers whose literal words I don’t believe in a language I don’t speak.

In truth, the answers may be more the same than different. We need both rituals and landscapes that can instill awe, suppress our egos, connect us to living communities (human and non) and impress upon us that we are but small parts of much larger wholes. We need experiences that pull us — yank us — rip us, even — out of our day-to-day; that wake us up; that force us to confront our own mortality. Religion offers one route toward such experiences; old-growth forests another. To spend time in either extraordinary space has the potential to strip away the mundane, sharpen our consciousness and recalibrate our moral compass.

The next question inevitably is, when we return to so-called regular life, what use do we make of our extraordinary experience?