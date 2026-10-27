The Nature Beat

The Nature Beat

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Sam(antha) Burns's avatar
Sam(antha) Burns
3d

Great piece about the nature of forests!

In Maine, it drives me nuts to see people purchasing land and the first thing they do it to have it cleared of any valuable timber. They think they're selectively cutting, but I think people are missing the value that a mature forest brings to the ecosystem.

Such a travesty because old-growth is such an inspiring and vital habitat.

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Bernie Paquette's avatar
Bernie Paquette
2d

Not many opportunities near Jericho, Vermont, for visiting old-growth forest; however, I do find that inverting (the joy of observing invertebrates) does for me, as you say: instills awe, suppresses my ego, connects me to living communities, and impresses upon me that we are but small parts of much larger wholes. Yes, we need experiences that pull us — yank us — rip us, even — out of our day-to-day; that wake us up; that force us to confront our own mortality.

I recommend finding your own nature spots, be they old or new, thick or thin. Discover diversity even in your own backyard. Look up and down, look closely, and often, life (of thousands of species) will awe, shock, surprise, amaze, and delight you.

In our less than 1.3-acre yard, I have observed over 1,000 insect species and over 100 native bee species. Each with a unique way of life, skills, and habitat requirements. After six years of careful and frequent observation, I am still only beginning to know the details of my insect neighbors. They continue to awe me with their colors, patterns, and behaviors. A perceptual world as alien to us as another planet.

See some of my favorite insect photos on my VTBUGEYED.BLOGSPOT.COM post at https://vtbugeyed.blogspot.com/2025/05/explore-vermonts-insect-life-120.html.

Where is your 'old forest'? What pleasure do you derive from the life in its context?

Bugeyedbernie (iNaturalist ID)

Jericho, Vermont

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