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About me

I’m a writer in Mount Rainier, Maryland, just outside Washington, DC. For the past 15 years, I’ve written about science, nature and the environment for the New York Times, Washington Post, Science, National Geographic and many other top outlets. In that time, I’ve become one of the most active journalists covering forests, ecosystems and the natural world — what I’ve come to call the “nature beat.” To learn more about my published work, you can check out my website.

Unfortunately, nature isn’t a traditional news beat. To take just one prominent example, the New York Times website includes sections for sports, dance and real estate, but not nature. At most media outlets, nature gets shoehorned into the science, environment or climate section, if it gets covered at all.

And that’s a problem, because while we could live without many things, we could not live without nature. Yet we seem to feel that nature is something that just happens, not something that we need to pay attention to.

As extinctions accelerate and ecosystems collapse, the costs of our ignorance of nature are becoming clear. But I would argue there’s an even more important and fundamental reason to read and write stories about nature. Nature is awesome. It’s fascinating. It’s beautiful. It’s healing. It’s inspiring. It’s home. The more intimately we can connect with nature, the more fully we can live. And as humans, one of our primary ways to connect with something is through stories.

Before I go any further, I want to acknowledge that the concept of “nature” is problematic, maybe even…unnatural. It often signifies the part of the world that’s separate from culture — in other words, separate from us. I don’t see nature as separate, but rather as something we’re intertwined with — indeed, that we’re part of, and that’s part of us.

But then why define it at all? I do so mostly out of convenience; when I say I’m writing about “nature,” you probably have a pretty good sense of what that means. And everything — a story, a blog, a career — needs to be about something. Perhaps we’ll eventually arrive in a “post-nature” world where such categorization will seem quaint and unnecessary. But for now, “nature” seems like the best word we have for what I’m writing about.

The bottom line is that a lot of my story and essay ideas struggle to fit into traditional journalist categories and find homes at traditional outlets. This newsletter is a place for me to envision what a nature-focused media outlet could look like. Going forward, it will feature a mix of reported stories and personal essays, along with the occasional announcement about an upcoming tree walk or other event. I don’t publish on a regular schedule; I publish when I have something worth saying.

While I of course appreciate paid subscribers, for now, all writing here will be made available to all. My one ask is that if you like what you’re reading, please share The Nature Beat with others, so that it can continue to grow.

A note on artificial intelligence

It has become commonplace for writers to explain how they are using and not using AI. I do all the writing for this newsletter without any involvement from AI. I do, however, use AI for research, fact checking and copy editing.