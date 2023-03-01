The Nature Beat
The wood-wide web: A story too good for its own good?
Hard questions about one of our most popular scientific narratives
Gabe Popkin
7 hr ago
The wood-wide web: A story too good for its own good?
February 2023
Could one of our most important trees disappear with barely a whimper?
A mysterious disease aided by an apathetic bureaucracy could doom the American beech
Gabe Popkin
Feb 22
Could one of our most important trees disappear with barely a whimper?
Genetically engineered trees have been planted in American forests
The back-story and some reflections on a wild tree story
Gabe Popkin
Feb 17
Genetically engineered trees have been planted in American forests
Speaking to the future with loppers and hand saws
Planting trees is overrated. We need an army of tree pruners.
Gabe Popkin
Feb 1
Speaking to the future with loppers and hand saws
January 2023
Has America entered a new era of deforestation?
When you read the word “deforestation,” what image comes to mind? If I had to guess, it would be trees being felled somewhere in the tropics — perhaps…
Gabe Popkin
Jan 24
Has America entered a new era of deforestation?
What does it mean to protect nature in 2023?
We will need to go far beyond cordoning off land and water
Gabe Popkin
Jan 11
What does it mean to protect nature in 2023?
The Nature Beat
Why start a newsletter about nature?
Gabe Popkin
Jan 9
The Nature Beat
Coming soon
This is The Nature Beat, a newsletter about trees, forests and all the other living things that keep our world going.
Gabe Popkin
Jan 1
Coming soon
