Hard questions about one of our most popular scientific narratives
Gabe Popkin
3

February 2023

A mysterious disease aided by an apathetic bureaucracy could doom the American beech
Gabe Popkin
3
The back-story and some reflections on a wild tree story
Gabe Popkin
Planting trees is overrated. We need an army of tree pruners.
Gabe Popkin

January 2023

When you read the word “deforestation,” what image comes to mind? If I had to guess, it would be trees being felled somewhere in the tropics — perhaps…
Gabe Popkin
6
We will need to go far beyond cordoning off land and water
Gabe Popkin
3
Why start a newsletter about nature?
Gabe Popkin
This is The Nature Beat, a newsletter about trees, forests and all the other living things that keep our world going.
Gabe Popkin
