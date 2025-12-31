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Surprising lessons from an old-growth forest
Busting myths — including some of my own
Oct 27
•
Gabe Popkin
21
10
7
Come learn about trees with me!
If you’re in the DC area and want to learn to ID trees, join me in the field on Oct 31 or Nov 1
Oct 19
•
Gabe Popkin
3
1
December 2025
A few (updated) thoughts on year-end giving
Public financial documents are your friend!
Dec 31, 2025
•
Gabe Popkin
1
2
A better way to plant trees
The tree planting movement needs a reset.
Dec 7, 2025
•
Gabe Popkin
18
7
4
November 2025
A free tree walk in DC!
Join me on Saturday in Rock Creek Park to talk trees and local ecology.
Nov 9, 2025
•
Gabe Popkin
4
6
August 2025
Book Review: "We Are Eating the Earth"
A provocative book takes on the global food system's climate problem
Aug 25, 2025
•
Gabe Popkin
12
14
2
December 2024
A few thoughts on year-end giving
I’m guessing that you, like me, are inundated with year-end fundraising appeals right now.
Dec 31, 2024
•
Gabe Popkin
8
4
1
September 2024
Keep the pawpaw weird and wild
During each of the past two Septembers, I’ve dipped my Old Town Pack canoe into the Potomac River and gone searching for America’s largest edible native…
Sep 17, 2024
•
Gabe Popkin
11
2
2
March 2024
The spotted lanternfly is not that bad...
...and no, you don't need to squash it
Mar 22, 2024
•
Gabe Popkin
17
6
1
February 2024
The Eastern United States' powerhouse forests
A study suggests some forests are thriving in our current climate. Others are withering.
Feb 2, 2024
•
Gabe Popkin
20
10
3
December 2023
Recent (and not-so-recent) works
Catching up at the end of a busy year
Dec 29, 2023
•
Gabe Popkin
7
1
November 2023
Bill Powell
A remembrance for a different kind of scientist
Nov 23, 2023
•
Gabe Popkin
5
1
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